It was a bummer when sake expert Byron Stithem closed his downtown-adjacent Proper Saké Co. space. But Nashville’s sole sake distillery has risen from the ashes with Rice Vice, Stithem & Co.’s East Side brewery and bar, which offers Proper’s own sakes as well as a curated selection of delicious Japanese sakes and some refreshing cocktails. Proper also hosts pop-up food events from the folks behind Scene faves Kisser, Xiao Bao and more, offering the perfect excuse to come in and check out the cozy, vibey digs — tucked away in East Nashville’s Talbot’s Corner neighborhood.
Best Specialty Bar
Rice Vice by Proper Saké
D. Patrick Rodgers
Editor-in-Chief
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today