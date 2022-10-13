Rice Vice BON 2022

It was a bummer when sake expert Byron Stithem closed his downtown-adjacent Proper Saké Co. space. But Nashville’s sole sake distillery has risen from the ashes with Rice Vice, Stithem & Co.’s East Side brewery and bar, which offers Proper’s own sakes as well as a curated selection of delicious Japanese sakes and some refreshing cocktails. Proper also hosts pop-up food events from the folks behind Scene faves Kisser, Xiao Bao and more, offering the perfect excuse to come in and check out the cozy, vibey digs — tucked away in East Nashville’s Talbot’s Corner neighborhood.

