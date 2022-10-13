When I first attempted to quit drinking back in the early Aughts, I’d awkwardly order a watery, lifeless O’Doul’s at the bar and pretend to have fun. Let me tell you — nothing will make you crave a real pint like forcing down an O’Doul’s. I’ve been sober for 16 years now, and I never found another nonalcoholic beer worth trying. I resigned myself to my signature sober drink — a seltzer with lime. Thanks. But Southern Grist’s Company Pils is a whole other story. It’s light and smooth with a crisp finish. It packs punch without being bitter — and without the buzz. A word to the wise: Nonalc beers still do have a very small amount of alcohol. I’m confident enough in my sobriety that I can enjoy one from time to time. It’s for you to decide.
Best Nonalcoholic Beer
Southern Grist’s Company Pils
Erica Ciccarone
Culture Editor
