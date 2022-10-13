Pitmaster Carey Bringle has always vowed that there would never be another Peg Leg Porker restaurant, but he never said he wouldn’t expand his barbecue empire. In addition to opening Pig Star at the airport, he has created a full-on Texas barbecue emporium in The Nations with Bringle’s Smoking Oasis. Featuring more beef dishes than pork, it’s a completely different experience from PLP, plus the expansive outdoor area for watching games on huge televisions, plenty of al fresco seating and yard games are bringing all the boys (and girls and their kids and dogs) to the yard.
Best New Barbecue
Bringle’s Smoking Oasis
Chris Chamberlain
