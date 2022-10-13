I love a fancy brunch as much as the next middle-aged woman, but sometimes you just want a hearty, reasonably priced, classic breakfast. Enter Snooze A.M. Eatery. The large breakfast diner opened in East Nashville earlier this year, serving up heaping plates of elaborately topped pancakes, stick-to-your-ribs breakfast platters, towering mimosas, make-your-own omelets, a variety of Benedicts and more. They don’t accept reservations, but the space — which includes a huge patio and wraparound bar — keeps the line moving quickly.
Best New Breakfast Spot
Snooze A.M. Eatery
Nancy Floyd
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today