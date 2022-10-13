The city’s cocktail scene overfloweth. So when The Hart opened within the BentoLiving hotel in Chestnut Hill, the focus on Pacific island cuisine poured over into the cocktails as well. Opening night presented Shogun Notions, an umami-infused elixir garnished with mushrooms. And the twists on Asian cocktails continue to create a stir. From the classic Old Fashioned made with Japanese whiskey and black sugar to the Game Set Matcha, a concoction of gin, cacao, matcha, lime, egg white and mint. Raise a glass or three to one of Nashville’s newest originals.
Best Creative Cocktails
The Hart
Melissa Corbin
