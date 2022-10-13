Nashville SC fans rejoiced when Geodis Park, the permanent home for the team, opened in May. The stadium still has quite a few kinks to work out — for the love of God, pave the road and deal with the parking — but they knocked it out of the park with the food options. Yes, you can get generic stadium fare if that’s what you’re into, but Geodis Park is stacked with local restaurants and beverages. You’ll never look at stadium hot dogs the same way again after a visit to Daddy’s Dogs, and not surprisingly, the tacos and nachos at Strategic Hospitality’s Alebrije are borderline life-changing. Other notable additions to the concessions lineup are Prince’s Hot Chicken and Fat Bottom Brewery (which makes the official NSC lager), among many others.
Best Stadium Food
Geodis Park
Nancy Floyd
