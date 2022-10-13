Campari Lemonade at Nicky’s Coal Fired BON 2022

In a wasteland of sickly sweet frosés, you have to do your homework to find a refined frozen beverage. Look no further than the frozen Campari Lemonade at Nicky’s in The Nations. When you’re deep into the dog days of summer, lemonade always hits the spot. The only thing that can make it better? A little bite, which you get from Campari, a bitter, bright-red Italian aperitif. Put together, you get a sophisticated, grown-up frozen drink that’s as striking as it is sippable.

