We Nashville SC fans are simple folk when it comes to a pregame destination. All we want is good drinks, available grub (food trucks are fine) and to be within, say, a 20-minute walk of Geodis Park. Discounts for wearing NSC gear is also appreciated. M.L. Rose and Jackalope both fit the bill nicely, and the convivial attitude of fellow supporters gets the blood pumping long before the first kick. Sure, you could sit in traffic and hope to find a yard to park in for $20 or play Uber roulette to find an intrepid driver willing to fight that traffic, but why?
Best Nashville SC Pregame Spot
M.L. Rose and Jackalope (tie)
Chris Chamberlain
