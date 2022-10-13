If you’re a longtime Nashvillian, you know brunch no longer belongs to us. It belongs to the bachelorettes, the bros and their beer-bongs of man-mosas. One exception: Germantown bar Mother’s Ruin. The atmosphere is upbeat and unstuffy, they serve up gluttony (waffle fries and queso) alongside the healthy (Thai Brussels sprouts), and there’s always a diabolical frozen drink on tap. Tack on the fact that it’s dog-friendly and has a killer new backyard and you’ll forget brunch ever involved a tractor full of hos (their word, not ours!) or bros on Broadway.
Best Brunch
Mother’s Ruin
Ashley Brantley
