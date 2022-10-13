In August of last year, Up/Down joined the city’s ever-growing list of fun adults-only gaming spots. Located on Woodland Street in East Nashville, the two-story bar offers 80-plus arcade games, a wide selection of pinball machines, classic Skee-Ball, Nintendo 64 console gaming and more, not to mention an extensive beer list and a decent little lineup of house-made pizzas. Tokens are a quarter apiece (except on 10-cent Tuesdays and Saturdays’ 2-for-1 token nights), and non-gamers can escape to Up/Down’s rooftop patio for a more laid-back experience with a great view. Perfect for big birthday celebrations.
Best New Arcade Bar
Up/Down Nashville
D. Patrick Rodgers
Editor-in-Chief
