Illustration: Lauren Cierzan

If you want to know if something’s rich, it’s gotta be semi-solid at room temperature. A sauce, a soup, a beverage — if you can turn it upside-down while cool, you are in for a treat. Such is the reality of chef Levon Wallace’s hot chocolate at Fatbelly Pretzel. Somehow, this dish contains no dairy, as it “would mute the rich, fruity chocolate” (his eloquent explanation, not mine). There are only four ingredients: sugar, water, 67 percent chocolate and rich black cocoa, which is basically cocoa powder that’s magically had all its bitterness removed. Think Mexican hot chocolate in simplicity with Belgian-chocolate indulgence.

