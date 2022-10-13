Crema BON 2022

Crema has the cutest and tastiest pour-over game around. I’m a sucker for a tiny wooden tray, which is what Crema serves each pour-over on, and each comes with a tiny li’l bread snack. It sort of feels like hipster communion. I also always appreciate their suggestions for which coffees to try, even if it’s because I’m terrible at pronouncing the names of all the good ones. (Here’s lookin’ at you, Ethiopian Yirgacheffe.)

