OK, fine. It is also Tennessee’s only (for now) cannabis bar. Germantown pub Buds & Brews serves beer, wine, cocktails and food, just like any other sports bar. However, here the food and mocktails are paired with hemp-infused condiments. The menu suggests pairings with nearly 24 THC-infused options, such as canna-butter, hot sauce, caramel, marinara and ranch. Dip your wings, fried pickles and pretzels in them using dosing spoons that control portion sizes. In a state where traditional marijuana is still illegal, this spot serving legal cannabis products makes things feel a little more modern.
Best Cannabis Bar
Buds & Brews
Margaret Littman
