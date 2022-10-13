bon_foodanddrink22.jpg
Illustration: Lauren Cierzan

Hot take: Picklebacks suck. While I adore both whiskey and pickle juice, they do nothing to complement each other, and that’s why I offer you the superior Bubba Back. It’s your choice of Tennessee whiskey, chased by a full shot of Arnold’s au jus, which is carnivorous liquid joy. Because the jus is warm and full of salt and fat, it coats your throat and takes the sting out of the whiskey. While early iterations used just a dropper of jus, head bartender Courtney Lomando made the crucial decision to fill that sucker up. This Bubba’s for you, Court.

