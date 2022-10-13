bon_foodanddrink22.jpg
Illustration: Lauren Cierzan

Growing up in the Tri-State area (that’s New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), I suffered no shortage of modestly appointed suburban trattorias that packed explosive flavors into handmade pasta, slow-cooked marinara and crusty garlic bread. In my memory, there was always a sweaty mustachioed Italian guy in the kitchen (just like my dad) and his mother, wife or sister at the register who’d stuff extra Parmesan packets into the side of your pizza box. Just thinking about it usually makes me homesick. Reader, I’ve been saved. In May, a Sicilian family opened Tutti Da Gio, a traditional trattoria that is a class above every other Italian joint in town. Chef Giovanna serves up the dishes my family loves best — homemade gnocchi, antipasta, eggplant pizza with shredded fresh ricotta, shrimp pesto over fusilli, to name just a few. Located on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage, of all places, the trattoria sits behind a Shell station and next to billiard hall Shooter’s. The owners and staff are welcoming and quick to make recommendations. Make the trek out there and thank us later.

