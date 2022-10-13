Late last year, local brewery Southern Grist upgraded its East Side digs with a move to a bigger spot on Douglas Avenue, bringing in executive chef Andrew Coins and his sous chef Kenji Nakagawa to head the restaurant concept they christened Lauter. The restaurant’s rotating menu is constantly loaded with impossibly tasty snacks, salads and entrées, from cavatelli to crab claws, bao buns to crispy vinegar potatoes and an outstanding dry-aged burger. Even considering how impressive brewery menus are getting around these parts (shout-out especially to Smith & Lentz’s excellent lineup of pizzas), calling Lauter great brewery food is an understatement. It’s some of East Nashville’s best food, period.
Best Brewery Food
Lauter at Southern Grist
D. Patrick Rodgers
Editor-in-Chief
