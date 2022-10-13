The beauty of the velvet-clad Germantown oasis that is Le Loup is that it makes the mere act of sitting at the bar and sipping a cocktail feel like a special occasion. From the care taken in crafting each cocktail (the historic “forgotten classics” are the must-drinks here) to the attentiveness and pride of the team behind the bar, each detail is intentional. Le Loup’s location, tucked above The Optimist in Germantown, makes it feel like a secret you want to share with all your friends. MARGARET LITTMAN
For years, Nashville cocktail bars have been engaged in an escalating arms race, fighting to top each other with dense tomes of drink menus, whiskey lists the size of your arm, and a “we’ll make anything” attitude. Plane Jane bucks that trend entirely, focusing on just seven great cocktails, numbered on the board behind the bar, one per spirit. It’s a refreshing change, which lets drinkers spend more time chilling in the vibed-out hangar space and less time crippled by decision fatigue. LANCE CONZETT