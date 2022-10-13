I’ll admit: I was bummed when Kate Cunningham took her delightful wine pop-up By the Bottle across the river, leaving Van Dyke in Five Points for the Fairlane Hotel. Cunningham has history on the East Side, having gotten her start at the gone-but-not-forgotten wine refuge Rumours East, and her ability to make the even most esoteric wines accessible to the average Bota Box drinker was a welcome addition to a neighborhood that’s seemingly gone all-in on sports bars. Even if you don’t fancy yourself an oenophile, By the Bottle is more than worth the trek downtown.
Best Wine Bar
By the Bottle
Lance Conzett
