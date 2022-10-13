I am not a morning person or a pastry person, so the fact that I’m at Brightside Bakeshop weekly should tell you something. Their seasonal fruit tarts are simple perfection, as are their cheese-stuffed brioche. (Microwave those for 10 seconds, thank me later.) At Thanksgiving, my family legitimately fought over who got the last sea salt chocolate chip cookie. (At eight months pregnant, I won.) But the best part? Their online ordering means you can snag all the specials the night before and still sleep in. Bless you, Brightside.
Best Bakery
Brightside Bakeshop
Ashley Brantley
