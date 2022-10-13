Brightside Bake Shop bon 2022

I am not a morning person or a pastry person, so the fact that I’m at Brightside Bakeshop weekly should tell you something. Their seasonal fruit tarts are simple perfection, as are their cheese-stuffed brioche. (Microwave those for 10 seconds, thank me later.) At Thanksgiving, my family legitimately fought over who got the last sea salt chocolate chip cookie. (At eight months pregnant, I won.) But the best part? Their online ordering means you can snag all the specials the night before and still sleep in. Bless you, Brightside.

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!