As more and more workers have started standing up for themselves via unionization efforts, demanding that employers finally treat them with dignity and respect, it’s refreshing to see local business owners who grasp the responsibility they have for the people they hire. In fact, Flora + Fauna — the new coffee shop and cafe that opened in East Nashville’s Highland Yards in March — has made stewardship of their employees and the earth the foundation of their business. They roast their own coffee in-house (on a roaster named Iris) and offer a full menu of delicious treats, snacks and dishes while keeping sustainability at the heart of all they do.
Best New Coffee Shop
Flora + Fauna
Jonathan Sims
