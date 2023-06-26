To say that Byron Stithem has had a good past year would be an understatement. Not only did he open his modern new sake brewery and taproom in East Nashville last summer, but the bar Rice Vice was named one of the “Best Bars in America” by Esquire. Drink expert Kevin Sintumuang praised Rice Vice, writing: “This is that rare sake bar that doesn’t try to mimic a spot you’d find in Tokyo. It feels like it couldn’t be anywhere but East Nashville.” We couldn’t agree more!
Now Stithem will take his talents to Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, July 22, where he will be pouring Proper Sake as one of a little more than a dozen special invitees to the 2023 American Craft Sake Fest. The representatives of the 14 American breweries will meet and greet with sake fans as they pour more than 30 different varieties of fermented rice beverages.
Attendees will vote for the people's choice "Best Sake" award, and considering the year Stithem has had, we wouldn’t bet against him! Congratulations on another big honor for our local hero. If you want to travel to celebrate with him, tickets are on sale at the event website.