It’s not surprising that David Lusk Gallery’s William Eggleston exhibition is winning our top notice for local photography displays, but the For Lucia exhibition was full of surprises. The show’s title name-checks Eggleston’s lover and muse Lucia Burch, who was the daughter of Memphis civil rights lawyer Lucius Burch. None of the images in the show had ever been exhibited before, and the snaps of abandoned buildings, roadside signs and liquor stores are emblematic of the photographer’s colorful, democratic signature style.
Best Photography Exhibition
William Eggleston’s For Lucia at David Lusk Gallery
Joe Nolan
