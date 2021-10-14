The 5 Spot’s first ’80s night back from the pandemic kicked off with “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie. This euphoric moment felt especially poignant at a venue that rose resolutely from tornado damage, kept the music going via livestreamed shows, and waited until vaccination was an option to open. The Strictly 80s dance party attracts people who aren’t afraid to move. The dance floor opens when the music starts and never sits empty. There’s plenty of space to cut loose freely, including on an elevated surface for when the DJ plays your song. (For me, it’s Madonna, and they’re always kind enough to take my request.) It’s all been worth the wait.
Best Place to Dance
Strictly 80s Dance Party at The 5 Spot
Hannah Herner
