Theater podcasts and audio plays are certainly nothing new. But with The Passion of Ethel Rosenberg (a Radio Play), Keri and Joe Pagetta have created an especially gripping audio experience. Adapted from Edward Morris’ moving solo script — which follows Rosenberg’s final years, just before her execution on espionage charges in 1953 — this three-act/episode podcast packs in all the emotion and drama that Keri Pagetta brought to the original stage version, which was directed by Carolyn German back in 2017. But the work also is boosted by a new original score by Joe Pisapia, and a thoughtful introduction from Natasha Senjanovic.