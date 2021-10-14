In June, our darling Belcourt Theatre brought the big top to Hillsboro Village with a retrospective of films by the director, writer, maestro and circus barker Federico Fellini. The series included 11 of his films, some of them in gorgeous 4K restorations that were released by The Criterion Collection last year to mark the centenary of Fellini’s birth. Vanderbilt University’s Iggy Cortez delivered a lecture that illuminated the films and the man who created them, as well as Fellini’s incredible wife, the actress Giulietta Masina. Like a peacock appearing in the middle of a blizzard, Essential Fellini reminded me that startling, impossible beauty still exists out there. It’s waiting for us.