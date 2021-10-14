It’s no secret that the guys who run Slim & Husky’s have great taste. Since the beginning, they’ve commissioned local artists to create the unique visual aesthetic of the brand — and now they’ve opened a gallery. Nka (pronounced “inka”) adjoins the company’s flagship location on Buchanan Street, and they’ve exhibited Omari Booker, Sam Dunson, Donna Woodley and other artists who have a connection to North Nashville. There’s a bar stocked with drinks, and the gallery often features live music too. With a small courtyard and a couple of cornhole boards, it’s an opportunity to slip kids into an art gallery. Slim & Husky’s has become more than a dope pizza joint. It’s a culture.
Best New Gallery
Nka Gallery
Erica Ciccarone
Culture Editor
