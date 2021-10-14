Nashville artist Andy Harding’s sculpture installations combine very large, boulder-like wooden forms with illuminated elements resulting in works that blur the line between natural and technological. His Arrokoth display at Tinney borrows its name from the most remote celestial object ever visited by a spacecraft, and the press release image for the show — a dimly lit photo of one of Harding’s stony-seeming sculptures — looked like a movie poster for a meteor disaster film. Harding studied chemistry as an undergrad, and Arrokoth is a great reminder of how creators can bring original visions to a gallery space when they stretch beyond only making art about art.