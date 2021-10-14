The best backhanded compliment I heard all year was that it didn’t even matter that all of the works at the Frist’s outstanding exhibit Kara Walker: Cut to the Quick, From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation were editions — Walker’s art is powerful enough to be moving, even in multiples. But there’s really nothing backhanded about it — Walker is perhaps the most important living artist, and her first solo show in Nashville included more than 80 works created between 1994 and 2019. Each of them showcased Walker’s unmatched ability to speak to the unspeakable.