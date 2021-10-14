Navigating back to in-person performances has not been easy for any of us, but with thoughtful planning, OZ Arts opened in March with a show that incorporated distancing into the piece with beautiful results. David Flores’ Prism used movement to convey the push and pull we’ve all felt over the past 19 months as we’ve sacrificed physical intimacy, learned how to connect anyway and, haltingly, come back together again. It was a mesmerizing 25 minutes in which small audiences stood or sat in the large warehouse of OZ, and masked performers danced in central locations on the floor, all to the moody reverberations of George Miller’s original score. This could have been a recipe for mass confusion, but they pulled it off without a hitch.
Best Socially Distant Dance Performance
Prism at OZ Arts
Erica Ciccarone
Culture Editor
