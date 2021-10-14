Humans fly flags for many reasons: to designate our cities, states and countries; to signal drivers in a Formula 1 race; to clue beachcombers in on dangerous waves, jellyfish and sharks; to dunk on the rest of the world when you land on the moon. That said, the often urgent meanings associated with flapping fabric and the performative qualities of hoisting a banner high into the sky can belie their pure formal beauty. Unrequited Leisure’s new AIR Space is a great new flag-centric art display, and it’s one of the most unique solutions we’ve seen for sharing IRL art during a period of social distancing.