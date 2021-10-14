Not even Mother Nature could put a damper on one of the city’s most exciting new creative partnerships this summer. Nashville Shakespeare Festival and Kennie Playhouse Theatre teamed up to present an impressive — and truly unique — double-header, featuring August Wilson’s powerful Jitney and William Shakespeare’s hilarious Twelfth Night. Both productions were excellent, serving up smart direction, original music and a diverse mix of talent from Nashville, New York and more. And while a few performances were sadly canceled due to rain, the collaboration itself proved to be a hit, reminding us of theater’s distinct ability to bring communities together.