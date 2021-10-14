Last season, with theaters and concert venues still shuttered by the pandemic, Nashville Opera launched a bold new program that promised to boost access and promote inclusion for young, developing African American artists. Working with longtime partner Tennessee State University, the Big Blue Fellowship presented a series of eight master classes and roundtables, led by some of the nation’s most accomplished Black artists. Topics included everything from audition preparation to repertoire selection. Fellows from TSU and Fisk received extensive coaching, and a secondary cohort of HBCU students was also able to tune in from around the U.S. for livestreamed master classes.
Best Virtual Artistic Fellowship Program
Nashville Opera’s Big Blue Fellowship
Amy Stumpfl
