There’s something about Kindling Arts Festival that makes you feel just a bit more cool and au courant. Perhaps it’s simply the wide range of voices and artists represented. After all, this year’s festival featured a dozen projects over four days — covering theater, film, music, contemporary dance and the aerial arts. Or it could be the unique venues, including OZ Arts, The Barbershop Theater, Centennial Park and Nashville School for the Aerial Arts. Whatever it is, Kindling continues to deliver daring new works that challenge and entertain — and sometimes, even transform our ideas of what art can do.