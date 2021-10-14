Joelle Herr, owner of East Nashville’s The Bookshop, has devised the perfect plan for anyone who misses those Scholastic Book Fairs from elementary school. The Bookshop’s yearlong Reading Challenge invites bookworms everywhere to buy and read one book each month.
In January, readers purchased a book — any book — that won an award in 2020. In February, participants bought a book written by a person of color. May was for books published before 1921; August was a novel or memoir that has been translated. Herr even makes recommendations for each category in both hardcover and paperback to accommodate different budgets. Stick with it for all 12 months and get a prize! But the real prize is the books we read along the way.