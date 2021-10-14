Duncan McDaniel

From Rooted, Duncan McDaniel

Duncan McDaniel’s colorful abstract paintings combine repetitive squirming lines in alternating hues drawn from bold palettes. It’s a style that echoes the artist’s earlier sculptures created with stacks of colorful plastic Solo brand drinking cups, and those works may have been influenced by the balloon towers McDaniel has also been commissioned to create for party planners. With Rooted, the artist deployed more sophisticated color combinations and innovative 3-D paintings on plexiglass to elevate his familiar aesthetic from fun and buoyant to meditative and mysterious. JOE NOLAN

