arts music culturesNS 2021
Illustration: Lucie Rice

Do you know how hard it is to outshine the pottery scene in Ghost? Really fucking hard. But in Nashville, if someone mentions pottery, chances are only about 50/50 that they’re talking about shirtless Patrick Swayze — they might be talking about John Donovan’s Buchanan Arts. The community arts initiative just behind Elephant Gallery is a brainchild of Donovan and artists Kristi Hargrove and Alex Lockwood, who oversee a litany of workshops, including Introduction to 3-D Printing, Pit-Firing Hand-Built Forms, and of course, Porcelain on the Wheel.

 

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!