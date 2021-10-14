Do you know how hard it is to outshine the pottery scene in Ghost? Really fucking hard. But in Nashville, if someone mentions pottery, chances are only about 50/50 that they’re talking about shirtless Patrick Swayze — they might be talking about John Donovan’s Buchanan Arts. The community arts initiative just behind Elephant Gallery is a brainchild of Donovan and artists Kristi Hargrove and Alex Lockwood, who oversee a litany of workshops, including Introduction to 3-D Printing, Pit-Firing Hand-Built Forms, and of course, Porcelain on the Wheel.