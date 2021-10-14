Guy Clark, his wife Susanna and their close pal Townes Van Zandt were Texas expats who made their Nashville home a Bermuda Triangle of passion and creativity — a salon that included Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle and other now-iconic songwriters. With Without Getting Killed or Caught (which played earlier this year at the Belcourt), longtime publicist and authorized biographer Tamara Saviano and filmmaker Paul Whitfield — also longtime Nashvillians — deliver a documentary that illuminates the fiery passions between the three through historic footage; interviews with Crowell, Earle, Vince Gill and Verlon Thompson; and Sissy Spacek voicing Susanna’s diaries. The clear-eyed result gets to the heart of the tumult.
Best Nashville-Centric Film
Without Getting Killed or Caught
- Holly Gleason
