If you read a Jason Shawhan film review, you’re bound to see a word you’ve never seen before, marvel at a deep pop-culture reference, and maybe even rush out as fast as you can to watch the movie he’s recommended. One of Nashville’s best arts writers and a longtime contributor for the Scene (yes, we’re tooting our own horn a bit with this one), Shawhan has powered through just about every week of the pandemic to deliver streaming recommendations to be viewed from the safety of home with his Primal Stream column. His passion and advocacy for film are apparent, and he’s just such an exciting, empathetic writer to read. His wonderful criticism reminds us of the spirit, enthusiasm, wit and creativity of the late, great Nashville Scene editor and writer Jim Ridley.
Best Film Critic
Jason Shawhan
Cory Woodroof
