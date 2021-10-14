I knew the local Rev. Lindsey Krinks’ Praying With Our Feet would bring me to tears. What I didn’t expect was to find so much joy in the text. So many of the stories Krinks tells in her book about people living on the streets are predictably sad — we see older folks dying without shelter and people we love losing even the smallish shred of stability they have. Praying With Our Feet reminds us that there’s something we can do about it, and Krinks, who co-founded Nashville’s homeless outreach organization Open Table Nashville, is proof. The idea of taking action is woven throughout, and Krinks’ vulnerability in sharing her process is moving.