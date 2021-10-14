arts music culturesNS 2021
Illustration: Lucie Rice

As more libraries nationwide reimagine their offerings beyond traditional media, Nashville Public Library’s latest initiative is a brushstroke of genius. Through a partnership between NPL and Metro Arts, the Metro Arts Lending Library is a one-of-a-kind way to experience local artwork. The project features paintings and photography from 60 local artists — all curated and purchased specifically for library patrons to check out in three-month stints. The works are available for in-person checkout at NPL’s Madison and Southeast branch locations, and you can view the entire catalog on the library’s website. Discover local artists in your own backyard, and display their works for free in your literal backyard (well, inside your home, preferably). 

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!