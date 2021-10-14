North Nashville’s art scene is surging off of the momentum of the neighborhood’s mural-making culture and its reputation as Nashville’s historical home for the visual arts. That said, back in the 1990s, North Nashville was just one part of the art scene’s greater struggle to establish our city as a contemporary art destination. In the Gallery is a whiplash time machine that zips viewers back to those grungy days when our city’s visual creative crowd was tiny and struggling — but also close-knit, cooperative and determined to get out from under the shadow of Nashville’s guitars-and-country-stars image. Carlton Wilkinson’s In the Gallery space did a lot of heavy lifting in North Nashville from 1987 to 2007, and his curatorial turn at Zeitgeist reminds us all how far we’ve come.
Best Local Art History Lesson
Carlton Wilkinson’s In the Gallery at Zeitgeist
Joe Nolan
