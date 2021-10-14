From Alicia Henry: 2020 and 2021, by Alicia Henry

The exhibition of new textile-based work from artist and Fisk University professor Alicia Henry was like a checkpoint to see how the pandemic was affecting one of the city’s greatest artists. The answer? Surprisingly well, it seems. Maybe it helps that Henry’s art often deals with themes of isolation, domesticity and psychological tension, all of which were on full display this year. The Zeitgeist display Alicia Henry: 2020 and 2021, particularly the grid of faceless anti-portraits, wouldn’t have been out of place at New York’s Jack Shainman Gallery. 

