Pablo Picasso, "Les Baigneuses"

Poor art museums. Most other art forms — movies, music, even theater — found ways to adapt to pandemia with relative ease. But visual art doesn’t really translate into livestreams or virtual downloads. It needs to be experienced IRL, and sometimes it takes someone special — someone like, oh I don’t know, Picasso — to get mass attention. The Frist’s exhibition of figurative work by Picasso, which ran February to May, fit the bill. No NFTs required, just a good, old-fashioned master artist with an in-depth exhibition that isn’t available to see in any other American city all year long. There really was a moment of good luck tucked into an otherwise dismal year. 

