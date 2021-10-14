When formerly local visual artist Savithri Velaga took up tattooing — less a licensed tattoo artist than a high-brow scratcher — her surreal illustrations lept from the confines of local galleries to the exposed flesh of Nashville’s young and hip. When the pandemic shuttered galleries, Velaga rebranded as Betty Factory. Her comic and colorful Instagram feed functioned as both a catalog and portfolio. Limited T-shirt designs, home-bottled saffron and habanero tincture, engraved pocket knives and custom painted and studded clothing featuring her signature aesthetic are all on display and up for sale in the kind of multifaceted hustle indicative of modern times.
Best Industrious Artist
Savithri Velaga
Seth Graves
