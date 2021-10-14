When we talk about “painterly” paintings, we’re mostly talking about textural works. As painters embrace the voluptuous smeary goo of their materials, their canvases and panels take on a decidedly tactile, sculptural feeling. This is why pairing paintings and sculptures can be such a winning combination, and Brianna Bass and Brian Jobe’s Modular Stages at Channel to Channel is a great example of this done right. Bass and Jobe both embrace textures in their works, and Jobe especially emphasizes the pure materiality of the found objects and construction materials he arranges in his sculpture displays. Both of these artists are also drawn to grids as frameworks for their compositions and designs, and the resulting display felt like one unified expression and a celebration of art you want to touch.
Best Painting and Sculpture Exhibition
Brianna Bass and Brian Jobe’s Modular Stages at Channel to Channel
Joe Nolan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today