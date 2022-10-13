After a Scene profile in August and a featured spot on WPLN’s This Is Nashville a few days later, Adam Kurtz’s status as Nashville’s choice chicken-wing pundit is no longer a charming secret of Nashville food Instagram. A pedal-steel musician by day, the self-proclaimed wingfluencer has been dealing out brutally honest narratives of his chicken wing consumption for more than four years. As Kurtz eagerly points out, the secret to a good wing — and therefore a glowing review — is no secret at all: fry them crispy and sauce generously.
Best Food Instagram Account
Wingdom
Eli Motycka
Staff Reporter
