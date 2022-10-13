One of the joys of my adulthood has been having friends who also enjoy studying and talking about history. Instagram account @NashvilleHistoryX is like that friend in virtual form. I’ve enjoyed seeing what this account pulls up in recent and not-so-recent history: You’ll see everything from aerial images of late, lamented theme park Opryland USA to shots of beloved stores of yore like Lucy’s Record Shop. It’s neat to see archival material used on a modern platform — and like me, you might delight in finding something like a badass photo of your college professor standing in Printers Alley, going undercover as a cab driver while a young reporter.
Best History Instagram
@NashvilleHistoryX
Amanda Haggard
