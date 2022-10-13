Maybe you know him as the guy who moved here and started a podcast to demystify his new city. Or maybe you know him through the podcast You Are Good that he co-hosts with Sarah Marshall, where they talk about movies as a way to talk about feelings. Alex Steed is tender and funny and makes one hell of a podcaster. And don’t just take my word for it. Alex and You Are Good have been written about in The New York Times and Marie Claire. Not long before we went to press on this issue, Steed relocated to Los Angeles. But we’re going to give him this award as a parting gift — because these days everyone has a podcast, but not every city gets to have an Alex Steed, even if it’s for a short time.
Best Podcaster
Alex Steed
Kim Baldwin
