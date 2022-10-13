BON_media22.jpg
Illustration: Lauren Cierzan

Seeking public records from the government can be challenging and both time- and resource-intensive. Most news outlets in Tennessee have had a handful of public records wins, but in recent years the leaders in prying secrets free from the government have been Jonathan Mattise and Kimberlee Kruesi of the Associated Press’ Nashville bureau. This year, that has included the discovery of major lapses in the state’s oversight of its execution program and further insight into the relationship between Gov. Bill Lee and Hillsdale College.

