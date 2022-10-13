Marta Aldrich is one of the most experienced reporters in Tennessee. She spent more than 17 years with the Associated Press earlier in her career but now is the senior statehouse correspondent for Chalkbeat Tennessee, a nonprofit newsroom focused on education issues. In recent years, Gov. Bill Lee and his allies in the Republican-dominated legislature have completely rewritten the state education funding formula, instituted a new voucher program and begun to limit the types of ideas teachers can introduce to their students. Having someone like Aldrich around keeping an eye on these fundamental but at times complex issues is crucial.
Best Beat Reporting
Marta Aldrich, Chalkbeat Tennessee
Stephen Elliott
Staff Reporter
